Soybeans Holding Steady on Tuesday Morning

Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay

Soybeans are showing fractionally mixed trade so far on Tuesday morning. Futures saw lower trade for much of Monday, with contracts fractionally to 5 ¾ cents in the red. Open interest was down 7,185 contracts, with July down 20,120 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 5 3/4 cents at $10.57 1/2. Soymeal futures were down 20 cents to $5.80 in the front months, with Soy Oil futures 44 points higher to 24 points lower.

A private export sale of 264,000 MT of soybeans was reported to unknown destinations by the USDA on Monday morning, all for 2026/27.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed 92% of the US soybean crop planted by 6/7, up 4% from normal, with 79% emerged and 8 percentage points faster than normal. Condition ratings were down 1% to 65% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index down 2 points to 367.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 398,186 MT (14.63 mbu) during the week ending on June 4. That was down 21.2% from the week prior and 28.8% below the same week last year. Egypt was the top destination of 118,598 MT, with 68,085 MT headed to China and 63,603 MT to Mexico. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 36.06 MMT (1.324 bbu) since September 1, which is now 20.3% below the same period last year.

Chinese soybean imports totaled 11.79 MMT in May, which was a 15.3% decline from the same month last year.

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.15 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

Nearby Cash was $10.57 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.21 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.35 1/2, down 2 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

New Crop Cash was $10.70 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,