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Old Dominion Freight Stock: Is ODFL Outperforming the Industrials Sector?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Thomasville, North Carolina-based Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. Valued at a market cap of $50.4 billion, the company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation services. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” ODFL fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the trucking industry.   

However, the stock currently trades 1.5% below its 52-week high of $250.69 recorded in the last trading session. ODFL has surged 27.3% over the past three months, notably outperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI2.2% rise during the same time frame.   

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In the longer term, ODFL has delivered a similar performance. The stock has grown 54.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the 19.8% surge of XLI over the same period. 

ODFL has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year, indicating long-term bullish momentum, and also above its 50-day moving average since last month.   

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On Apr. 30, ODFL stock rose 1.5% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.3 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $1.14, also topping Wall Street’s estimates.

When stacked against its rival, XPO, Inc. (XPO) has surged 89.6% over the past year, rallying ODFL.   

Wall Street has a moderately optimistic view of the stock currently. Among the 24 analysts tracking ODFL, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $220 and its Street-high target of $245 are below its current price.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 173.63 -0.55 -0.32%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
XPO 224.66 +5.72 +2.61%
Xpo Inc
ODFL 247.01 +4.44 +1.83%
Old Dominion Freight Line

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