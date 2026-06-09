Old Dominion Freight Stock: Is ODFL Outperforming the Industrials Sector?

Thomasville, North Carolina-based Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ( ODFL ) operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. Valued at a market cap of $50.4 billion , the company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation services.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” ODFL fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the trucking industry.

However, the stock currently trades 1.5% below its 52-week high of $250.69 recorded in the last trading session. ODFL has surged 27.3% over the past three months, notably outperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 2.2% rise during the same time frame.

In the longer term, ODFL has delivered a similar performance. The stock has grown 54.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the 19.8% surge of XLI over the same period.

ODFL has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year, indicating long-term bullish momentum, and also above its 50-day moving average since last month.

On Apr. 30, ODFL stock rose 1.5% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.3 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $1.14, also topping Wall Street’s estimates.

When stacked against its rival, XPO, Inc. ( XPO ) has surged 89.6% over the past year , rallying ODFL.