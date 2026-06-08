Estée Lauder Stock: Is EL Outperforming the Consumer Defensive Sector?

With a market cap of $30.2 billion, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) is a global leader in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of premium skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company manages a diverse portfolio of luxury and prestige brands, including Estée Lauder, Clinique, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone London, and The Ordinary.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Estée Lauder fits this criterion perfectly. With products sold in approximately 150 countries and territories worldwide, Estée Lauder has established a strong presence in the global beauty and personal care industry.
Shares of the New York-based company have fallen 30.4% from its 52-week high of $121.64. Estée Lauder’s shares have decreased 8.7% over the past three months, lagging behind the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) marginal gain over the same time frame.
EL stock is down 19.2% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLY’s 3.4% dip. However, in the longer term, shares of the beauty products company have risen 23.6% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding XLY’s 8.8% return over the same time frame.
Yet, the stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early March.
Shares of Estee Lauder rose 3.4% on May 1 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 2026 sales of $3.71 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.88. Investors were also encouraged by management increasing its full-year adjusted EPS forecast to $2.35 - $2.45 from $2.05 - $2.25, alongside an expanded restructuring plan targeting 9,000 - 10,000 job cuts (up from 7,000) and up to $1.2 billion in cost savings.
Nevertheless, rival Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) has outperformed EL stock on a YTD basis, with CHD shares gaining 13.7%. Nevertheless, CHD stock has declined 3.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind EL stock.
Despite the stock’s outperformance over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic on Estée Lauder. EL stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 24 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $93.04 is a premium of 9.9% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.