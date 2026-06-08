As IBM Unlocks a ‘Multi-Billion-Dollar Opportunity’ With Google, The Stock Is a Buy

Among the big technology names, IBM (IBM) stock has been relatively depressed with returns of just 4% in the last 52 weeks. The sideways move seems like an attractive opportunity as IBM focuses on new-age technologies to accelerate growth.

In an important step toward that direction, IBM recently announced a partnership with Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google. The partnership aims to provide agentic AI solutions to enterprises by leveraging on Google’s agentic infrastructure and IBM’s “deep industry expertise and proven delivery frameworks.” According to the companies, this partnership has the potential to transform into a “multi-billion-dollar opportunity.”

IBM also announced last month that it will invest $10 billion in quantum computing over the next five years. At the same time, the company is investing $5 billion toward Project Lightwell, its open-source AI software project.

IBM therefore seems to be moving in the right direction and potentially toward a re-rating. Recently, Wedbush Securities reiterated an “Outperform” rating on IBM stock and increased its target to $350. According to Wedbush, there are “incremental positives” related to artificial intelligence. The firm also believes that IBM is focused on “building out its data moat, including its $11 billion acquisition of Confluent.”

Overall, these developments will likely translate into IBM stock trending higher after an extended period of consolidation.

About IBM Stock

Headquartered in Armonk, New York, IBM is a provider of integrated solutions and services globally. The company’s primary business segments include software, consulting, infrastructure, and financing.

Currently, IBM’s focus includes areas like hybrid cloud, AI, and quantum computing. In 2025, the company accelerated its enterprise AI positioning by embedding agentic capabilities into its products. In quantum computing, IBM expects to deliver quantum advantage in 2026 and fault tolerance by 2029.

Besides R&D-driven organic growth, IBM has also been pursuing strategic acquisitions with a focus on hybrid cloud, data, and AI technology. Some of its key deals from 2025 and 2026 include HashiCorp (to scale hybrid cloud infrastructure automation), DataStax (to enhance AI capabilities around unstructured data), and Confluent (to scale real-time, high-volume, and distributed event streaming with low latency and reduced cost).

Amidst this focus on new technologies, the outlook for IBM is positive. However, IBM stock has declined by 9% in the last six months. That makes it look like a good opportunity to accumulate shares now.

Quantum Computing Could Be a Game Changer

In May 2026, IBM announced a chip deal with the U.S. government. Under this deal, IBM will be building a U.S. quantum chip foundry to support the country’s focus on building the quantum ecosystem. The focus will be on manufacturing 300-millimeter quantum wafers where IBM has an early-mover advantage.

It’s worth mentioning that IBM already operates the world’s largest and most powerful fleet of quantum computers. Further, by 2029, the company is targeting a fault-tolerant quantum computer that's capable of “executing 20,000 times more operations than today’s existing systems.”

With these innovations in the pipeline, IBM seems positioned for value creation.

What Do Analysts Say About IBM Stock?

Based on 22 analysts with coverage, IBM stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. While 11 analysts have a “Strong Buy” rating for IBM stock, two have a “Moderate Buy,” eight have a “Hold” rating, and one analyst has a “Strong Sell” rating.

The mean price target of $297.57 represents potential upside of 6% from current levels. However, the most bullish price target of $365 suggests that IBM could climb as much as 30% from here.

Conclusion

It’s worth noting that IBM stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.3 times. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) trades at a P/E ratio of 31.8 times. While the relatively muted valuation is on the back of growth concerns, IBM is making the right moves. As investments in AI and quantum computing deliver results, the stock is likely to trend higher.

An important point to note is that IBM reported total debt of $66.4 billion as of Q1 2026. However, I don’t see debt as a concern with Q1 free cash flow at $2.2 billion and a cash buffer of $11.8 billion as of March 2026. IBM is well-positioned to continue investing in growth and pursue opportunistic acquisitions to accelerate innovation.