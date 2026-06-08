Soybean Weakness Sliding to Monday

Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock

Soybeans are slipping 2 to 5 ½ cents lower in most contracts on Monday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 5 1/2 cents at $10.58 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $4.30 to $5.20 in the front months, with Soy Oil futures down 4 to 8 points higher.

A private export sale of 264,000 MT of soybeans was reported to unknown destinations by the USDA this morning, all for 2026/27.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 398,186 MT (14.63 mbu) during the week ending on June 4. That was down 21.2% from the week prior and 28.8% below the same week last year. Egypt was the top destination of 118,598 MT, with 68,085 MT headed to China and 63,603 MT to Mexico. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 36.06 MMT (1.324 bbu) since September 1, which is now 20.3% below the same period last year.

Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds at a net long of 156,050 contracts of soybean futures and options, a 33,502 contract reduction on the week.

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.16, down 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.58 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.21, down 5 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.34 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,