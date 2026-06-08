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Soybean Weakness Sliding to Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock
Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock

Soybeans are slipping 2 to 5 ½ cents lower in most contracts on Monday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 5 1/2 cents at $10.58 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $4.30 to $5.20 in the front months, with Soy Oil futures down 4 to 8 points higher.

A private export sale of 264,000 MT of soybeans was reported to unknown destinations by the USDA this morning, all for 2026/27.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 398,186 MT (14.63 mbu) during the week ending on June 4. That was down 21.2% from the week prior and 28.8% below the same week last year. Egypt was the top destination of 118,598 MT, with 68,085 MT headed to China and 63,603 MT to Mexico. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 36.06 MMT (1.324 bbu) since September 1, which is now 20.3% below the same period last year.

Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds at a net long of 156,050 contracts of soybean futures and options, a 33,502 contract reduction on the week.

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.16, down 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.58 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.21, down 5 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.34 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.69 1/1, down 2 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.5949 -0.0365 -0.34%
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ZLN26 74.34 +0.22 +0.30%
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ZMN26 303.7 -4.8 -1.56%
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ZSPX26US.CM 10.7017 -0.0035 -0.03%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1137-2 -0-2 -0.02%
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ZSN26 1117-6 -3-6 -0.33%
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ZSQ26 1123-0 -3-0 -0.27%
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