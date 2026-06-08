Is Realty Income Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

California-based Realty Income Corporation (O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and manages a large portfolio of commercial properties leased to tenants under long-term net lease agreements.
Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." O fits right into that category, with a market cap of $56.7 billion. The company's strategy focuses on acquiring high-quality properties occupied by financially strong tenants, maintaining a diversified portfolio, and expanding through strategic acquisitions.
Realty Income has struggled to keep pace with the broader market, and currently trades 10.4% below its 52-week high of $67.93 recorded on Feb. 27. O has plunged 6.1% over the past three months, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.1% rise.
Over the past year, O has advanced 9%, significantly trailing the SPX's 24.3% return, though it has matched the index's 7.9% year-to-date gain.
Realty Income has mostly traded above its 200-day moving average throughout 2026, although it has slipped below its 50-day moving average since the end of April.
On May 6, Realty Income released its first-quarter 2026 results, reporting revenue of $1.55 billion, up 12.2% year over year. Its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share rose 6.6% to $1.13, exceeding analysts' expectations. The company also invested approximately $2.8 billion during the quarter at a 7.1% weighted-average initial cash yield, achieved a rent recapture rate of 103.4%, and raised its full-year AFFO guidance. Despite the strong operational performance and increased outlook, investors appeared concerned about valuation and the sustainability of growth amid a higher-interest-rate environment, sending the stock down 3.5% in the following trading session.
When stacked against its rival, Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) has surged 30.8% over the past year and 13.6% in 2026, outperforming O.
Nevertheless, among the 24 analysts tracking O, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $67.63 suggests 11.2% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.