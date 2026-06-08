Is Realty Income Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

California-based Realty Income Corporation (O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and manages a large portfolio of commercial properties leased to tenants under long-term net lease agreements.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." O fits right into that category, with a market cap of $56.7 billion. The company's strategy focuses on acquiring high-quality properties occupied by financially strong tenants, maintaining a diversified portfolio, and expanding through strategic acquisitions.

Realty Income has struggled to keep pace with the broader market, and currently trades 10.4% below its 52-week high of $67.93 recorded on Feb. 27. O has plunged 6.1% over the past three months, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.1% rise.

Over the past year, O has advanced 9%, significantly trailing the SPX's 24.3% return, though it has matched the index's 7.9% year-to-date gain.

Realty Income has mostly traded above its 200-day moving average throughout 2026, although it has slipped below its 50-day moving average since the end of April.

On May 6, Realty Income released its first-quarter 2026 results, reporting revenue of $1.55 billion, up 12.2% year over year. Its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share rose 6.6% to $1.13, exceeding analysts' expectations. The company also invested approximately $2.8 billion during the quarter at a 7.1% weighted-average initial cash yield, achieved a rent recapture rate of 103.4%, and raised its full-year AFFO guidance. Despite the strong operational performance and increased outlook, investors appeared concerned about valuation and the sustainability of growth amid a higher-interest-rate environment, sending the stock down 3.5% in the following trading session.

When stacked against its rival, Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) has surged 30.8% over the past year and 13.6% in 2026, outperforming O.

Nevertheless, among the 24 analysts tracking O, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $67.63 suggests 11.2% upside potential from current price levels.