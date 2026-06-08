Is Humana Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Louisville, Kentucky-based Humana Inc. ( HUM ) provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. The company has a market cap of $42 billion and operates in two segments, Insurance and CenterWell, and offers individual Medicare Advantage products, including health insurance benefits, wellness programs, chronic care management, and care coordination.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” HUM fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the healthcare plans industry.

HUM stock reached its 52-week high of $351.88 on June 5, and has slipped marginally from that peak. The stock has grown 93.7% over the past three months, rallying the Nasdaq Composite ( $NASX ), which rose 13% over the same period.

Over the longer term, the scenario remains the same. HUM is up nearly 54.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming NASX's 33.2% return over the same period.

HUM has been trading above its 200-day moving average since May and also above its 50-day moving average since April.

On Apr. 29, HUM stock rose 5.8% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $39.7 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $10.31, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates.

When stacked against its closest peer in the healthcare plans industry, The Cigna Group ( CI ) shares have declined 6.9% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming HUM stock.