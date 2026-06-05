Johnson Controls Stock: Is JCI Outperforming the Industrial Sector?

With a market cap of $89.9 billion , Johnson Controls International plc ( JCI ) is a global company that engineers, manufactures, and services building products and systems across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other international markets. It operates through four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Johnson Controls fits this criterion perfectly. The company provides technologies such as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), building management systems, refrigeration, fire detection and suppression, and integrated security solutions.

Shares of the building solutions provider have declined 1.6% from its 52-week high of $148.38 . JCI stock has risen 6.6% over the past three months, surpassing the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 2% return over the same time frame.

JCI stock is up 22.1% on a YTD basis, outpacing XLI's 13.1% gain. Longer term, shares of Johnson Controls have climbed 42.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLI’s 22.1% increase over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Johnson Controls reported strong Q2 2026 results on May 6, with sales increasing 8% to $6.1 billion, organic sales growth of 6%, and adjusted EPS of $1.19, while adjusted net income rose to $730 million. The company also highlighted robust demand, with organic orders surging 30% year-over-year and backlog reaching a record $20 billion, up 26%, driven by strength in data centers and other technology-focused projects.

Additionally, Johnson Controls raised its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, increasing its adjusted EPS forecast to approximately $4.85 from $4.70 previously. However, the stock fell 2.7% the next day.

In comparison, rival Carrier Global Corporation ( CARR ) has outperformed JCI stock on a YTD basis, CARR shares increasing 27.2% . Nevertheless, CARR stock has dropped 5.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind JCI stock.