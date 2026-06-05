Is Simon Property Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

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Indianapolis, Indiana-based Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Valued at $66.9 billion by market cap, the company owns, develops, and manages retail real estate properties including regional malls, outlet centers, community/lifestyle centers, and international properties.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and SPG perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - retail industry. SPG boasts a robust portfolio of 230 properties, with strategic investments and international joint ventures, positioning it for global growth and diversified revenue streams.

Despite its notable strength, SPG slipped 1.2% from its 52-week high of $208.79, achieved on May 27. Over the past three months, SPG stock gained 3.4%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10.4% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of SPG rose 12.2% on a YTD basis and climbed 29.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming SPX’s YTD gains of 10.8% and 27% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, SPG has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early April. The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-August, 2025, with minor fluctuations.

On May 11, SPG shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. The company’s FFO of $3.17 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.98 per share. The company’s revenue was $1.8 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.6 billion. SPG expects full-year FFO in the range of $13.10 to $13.25 per share.

SPG’s rival, Regency Centers Corporation (REG) shares lagged behind the stock, with a 11.1% uptick on a YTD basis and 7% returns over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on SPG’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $214.45 suggests a potential upside of 4% from current price levels.