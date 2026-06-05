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Is Simon Property Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Buy and sell indicators for trade on the chart by Anekcen Eeno3epcknn via iStock
Buy and sell indicators for trade on the chart by Anekcen Eeno3epcknn via iStock

Indianapolis, Indiana-based Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Valued at $66.9 billion by market cap, the company owns, develops, and manages retail real estate properties including regional malls, outlet centers, community/lifestyle centers, and international properties.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and SPG perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - retail industry. SPG boasts a robust portfolio of 230 properties, with strategic investments and international joint ventures, positioning it for global growth and diversified revenue streams.

Despite its notable strength, SPG slipped 1.2% from its 52-week high of $208.79, achieved on May 27. Over the past three months, SPG stock gained 3.4%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10.4% gains during the same time frame.

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Shares of SPG rose 12.2% on a YTD basis and climbed 29.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming SPX’s YTD gains of 10.8% and 27% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, SPG has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early April. The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-August, 2025, with minor fluctuations.

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On May 11, SPG shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. The company’s FFO of $3.17 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.98 per share. The company’s revenue was $1.8 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.6 billion. SPG expects full-year FFO in the range of $13.10 to $13.25 per share.

SPG’s rival, Regency Centers Corporation (REG) shares lagged behind the stock, with a 11.1% uptick on a YTD basis and 7% returns over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on SPG’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $214.45 suggests a potential upside of 4% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
REG 77.29 +0.61 +0.80%
Regency Centers Corp
$SPX 7,509.23 -75.08 -0.99%
S&P 500 Index
SPG 209.10 +2.88 +1.40%
Simon Property Group

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