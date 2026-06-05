What Comes Next for QNT Stock Following Quantinuum Nasdaq Debut

Quantinuum (QNT) shares rallied as much as 13% above the initial public offering (IPO) price on their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, printing a high of about $68 before retreating significantly and closing at just over $60.

The company raised $1.68 billion through the sale of 28 million Class A shares — priced above its already-increased target range — a sign of robust institutional appetite.

QNT arrives at a key moment for the quantum computing sector, given that the U.S. government signed letters of intent last month to provide over $2 billion in federal incentives to quantum-tech firms.

The Bull Case for Quantinuum Stock

Quantinuum was formed in 2021 through the combination of Honeywell’s (HON) quantum computing unit and Cambridge Quantum.

The merger brought together hardware, software, and applications under one organization — a full-stack approach that’s hard to replicate.

Quantinuum’s technical foundation is formidable: its Helios system reported an average two-qubit fidelity of 99.921% — a benchmark that underscores real hardware maturity.

Plus, a tentative $100 million funding agreement with the Commerce Department to support the development of its trapped-ion quantum systems adds meaningful credibility to the firm’s longer-term commercialization roadmap.

According to Wedbush analysts, QNT's increase in the size of its IPO is a sign that the sector is “broadening out."

They even argued that Quantinuum is undervalued at current levels, implying potential for further price appreciation ahead.

The Bear Case for QNT Shares

On the flip side, numbers are hard to ignore. Quantinuum generated just $30.9 million in revenue last year while posting a net loss of $192.6 million.

And the firm’s R&D expense reached $165.4 million — more than 5x annual sales. Things then took an even worse turn in Q1, revenue crashed 73% to $5.24 million, while net loss widened to a concerning $136.5 million.

At about $60 a share, QNT shares are going for more than 450x sales (trailing), which makes them much more expensive to own than even high-growth software names.

Meanwhile, bookings offer little comfort as well. Quantinuum posted just over $79 million worth of bookings in 2025, but only $1.3 million in the first quarter.

This raises questions about deal pipeline consistency and the durability of customer demand ahead of commercially viable fault-tolerant systems.

How to Play Quantinuum Post IPO

Ultimately, Quantinuum stock’s path will be determined by bookings momentum and hardware progress.

Investors at this price are underwriting the probability that QNT’s roadmap delivers commercially viable fault-tolerant systems within the decade — not current financials.

Meaningful contract wins and qubit performance milestones will be the metrics that separate sustained re-rating from a post-IPO fade.