Soybeans Starting Friday with Mixed Trade

Soybeans are relatively steady on Friday AM Trade after the Thursday collapse, with contracts fractionally mixed. Futures fell 20 to 27 cents across most contracts on Thursday, as product values added some pressure. Long liquidation was noted with preliminary open interest was down 12,475 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 24 1/2 cents at $10.70. Soymeal futures were $3.20 to $7.10 in the red, with Soy Oil futures 123 to 242 points lower. Crude oil losses of $3.11 added some pressure.

Export Sales data from Thursday morning pegged old crop business at 276,852 MT, a 3-week low but still 42.45% above the same week last year. China was the largest buyer of 74,800 MT, with 67,400 MT sold to Mexico and 53,700 MT to Indonesia. Sales for 2026/27 were tallied at 243,000 MT. Unknown destinations was the largest buyer of 132,000 MT, with 68,000 MT sold to Costa Rica.

Bean meal sales were seen at 231,752 MT, edging into the estimates of between 200,000 to 600,000 MT. Bean oil were just 27 MT in sales, falling in the middle of the estimated net reductions of 5,000 MT to 16,000 MT in net sales.

The NOAA 7-day forecast showed 1-2 cent losses in parts of IA through IN and MO, with spottier totals in MN, WI, MI, and OH.

Soybean exports out of Brazil totaled 14.825 MMT in May according to trade ministry data, up from the 14.099 MMT from the year prior. Argentina’s soybean crop is estimated at 91.7% harvested according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, with the crop estimate left at 50.1 MMT.

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.29 1/2, down 24 1/2 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

Nearby Cash was $10.70, down 24 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.32 1/2, down 25 3/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.41 1/2, down 25 3/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

New Crop Cash was $10.76 1/1, down 25 3/4 cents,