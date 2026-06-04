Is Motorola Solutions Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $67.8 billion , Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI ) is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security solutions. The company operates through two segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services, offering mission-critical communications, video security, and command center solutions.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Motorola Solutions fits this criterion perfectly. Serving government agencies, public safety organizations, and diverse commercial industries worldwide, Motorola Solutions helps customers enhance safety, security, and operational efficiency.

Shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based company have declined 15.5% from its 52-week high of $492.22 . The stock has fallen nearly 15% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 4.5% return during the same period.

In the longer term, shares of Motorola Solutions have decreased 3.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI's 19.2% return over the same period. However, MSI stock has risen 6.5% on a YTD basis, slightly outpacing DOWI's 5.5% gain.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late March and remained below its 200-day moving average since early May.

Motorola Solutions’ shares tumbled 11.4% following its Q1 2026 results on May 7 despite reporting record results, including 7% revenue growth, adjusted EPS of $3.37 (up from $3.18 a year earlier), record Q1 orders growth of 38%, and a record backlog of $15.7 billion. The decline was driven by concerns over future profitability as management highlighted approximately $60 million in tariff headwinds for 2026, direct memory spending that is expected to more than double year-over-year, and ongoing supply-chain cost pressures that could weigh on margins.

In comparison, MSI stock has significantly lagged behind its rival, Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI ) over the past 52 weeks, with UI shares surging 42.9%. Nevertheless, UI stock has risen 4.1% on a YTD basis, slightly lagging behind MSI stock over the same period.