Is Occidental Petroleum Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), headquartered in Houston, Texas, acquires, explores, and develops oil and gas properties. Valued at $58.8 billion by market cap, the company also manufactures and markets a variety of basic chemicals, vinyls and performance chemicals.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and OXY perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the oil & gas E&P industry. OXY’s competitive strengths lie in its low-cost Permian resource base, integrated upstream-midstream-chemicals operations, and leadership in carbon capture and direct air capture through Oxy Low Carbon Ventures. Paired with deep enhanced oil recovery expertise, disciplined capital allocation post-Anadarko, and earnings stability from OxyChem, these advantages drive strong cash flow and position OXY uniquely among peers.
Despite its notable strength, OXY slipped 11.6% from its 52-week high of $67.45, achieved on Mar. 31. Over the past three months, OXY stock gained 11.1%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10.8% gains during the same time frame.
Shares of OXY rose 45% on a YTD basis and climbed 39.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming SPX’s 10.4% gains on a YTD basis and 26.5% returns over the last year.
To confirm the bullish trend, OXY has been trading above its 50-day moving average since late December, 2025, with slight fluctuations. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average since early January, with minor fluctuations.
On May 5, OXY reported its Q1 results, and its shares closed down more than 7% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $1.06 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.65. The company’s revenue was $5.1 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $5.5 billion.
In the competitive arena of oil & gas E&P, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) has taken the lead over OXY, showing resilience with 48% gains over the past 52 weeks, but lagged behind the stock with a 40.1% uptick on a YTD basis.
Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on OXY’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 26 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $64.80 suggests a potential upside of 8.7% from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.