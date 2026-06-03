How Is NXP Semiconductors' Stock Performance Compared to Other Semiconductors Stocks?

With a market cap of $81.7 billion , NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( NXPI ) is a global semiconductor company that designs and supplies a wide range of advanced chip solutions across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, it sells its products through direct sales offices and independent distributors worldwide.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and NXP Semiconductors fits this criterion perfectly. Its product portfolio includes microcontrollers, application and communication processors, wireless connectivity solutions, analog and interface products, RF devices, security controllers, and environmental and inertial sensors. These technologies support key markets such as automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile devices, and communication infrastructure.

Shares of the analog semiconductor company have dipped 5.3% from its 52-week high of $339.95 . Over the past three months, shares of NXPI have soared 49.5% , lagging behind the State Street SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s ( XSD ) increase of nearly 92% during the same period.

NXPI stock has climbed 48.3% on a YTD basis, underperforming XSD’s 102% return. In the longer term, shares of NXP Semiconductors have surged 61.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XSD's 179.5% gain over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, NXPI stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year.

NXP Semiconductors’ shares jumped 25.6% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 28 as the company delivered better-than-expected adjusted EPS of $3.05 and revenue up 12% year-over-year to $3.18 billion. Investors were also encouraged by strong demand across NXP’s key end markets, particularly industrial and automotive processing, with management highlighting broad-based growth and accelerating momentum driven by software-defined vehicles and physical AI applications.

Additionally, the company issued robust Q2 guidance, forecasting adjusted EPS of $3.29 - $3.72 and revenue of $3.35 billion - $3.55 billion, both above Wall Street’s expectations .

In comparison, rival Microchip Technology Incorporated ( MCHP ) has outpaced NXPI stock on a YTD basis, with MCHP stock returning 52.6% . However, MCHP stock has soared 52.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NXPI stock.