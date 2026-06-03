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Corn Losses Continue to New Lows on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock
Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock

Corn futures continued the recent slide to new lows for the move on Wednesday, down 5 to 9 cents in most contracts. July closed in on the contract low, with the December contract hitting the lowest price since February. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 7 1/2 cents at $3.97.

USDA reported a private export sale of 136,000 MT of corn to South Korea this morning for 2026/27 shipment. Ahead of the weekly Export Sales report on Thursday traders are looking for old crop business of 0.9-1.5 MMT, with new crop seen in a range of 100,000 to 600,000 MT

EIA data from this morning showed a 19,000 barrel per day bounce in ethanol production in the week of 5/29, taking it to 1.108 million bpd. Ethanol stocks saw a draw of 362,000 barrels, despite the increased supply, to 24.606 million barrels. Ethanol exports were up 33,000 barrels per day to 135,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol dropping 38,000 bpd to 899,000 bpd.

The 7-day forecast from NOAA shows 1-2 inches across much of the Central/Western Corn Belt in the next week, mainly ahead of the weekend. The Eastern Corn Belt in central IL to OH shows very little precip. 

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.31 1/2, down 9 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.97, down 7 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.40 1/4, down 7 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.59 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.13 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 459-6s -6-6 -1.45%
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ZCU26 440-2s -7-6 -1.73%
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ZCPZ26US.CM 4.2386 -0.0523 -1.22%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9702 -0.0746 -1.84%
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