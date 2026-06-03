This Analyst Just Turned Bullish on CoreWeave Stock. Here’s Why

The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_

Livingston-headquartered CoreWeave (CRWV) was in the spotlight on June 2 after BNP Paribas analysts led by Stefan Slowinski initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating.

“We view CRWV as one of the most strategically important firms within the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure ecosystem,” they told clients in a research note on Tuesday.

At the time of writing, CoreWeave stock is up some 50% versus the start of this year (2026).

How Far Can CoreWeave Stock Realistically Go in 2026?

Stefan Slowinski has set his price target for CRWV stock at $192, signaling the Nasdaq-listed firm could rally another 60% over the next 12 months.

He’s bullish on CoreWeave primarily because it “has established itself as a preferred infrastructure partner” for leading AI names, including Anthropic, Mistral, and OpenAI.

The BNP analyst acknowledged the risks of owning CRWV at roughly 9.5x sales, but said it could justify that premium if management delivers on its growth plan.

Based on 13 distinct technical indicators, Barchart also currently holds an “ 88% BUY ” opinion on CoreWeave, reinforcing that momentum currently favors continued upside ahead.

Options Pricing Signals Further Upside in CRWV Shares

BNP Baribas also cited “contractual revenue visibility” and “differentiated software capabilities” as reasons to stick with CoreWeave shares through the remainder of 2026.

The firm’s push into higher-value artificial intelligence services – especially managed inference – positions it well for the long-term, the investment firm added.

Crucially, options pricing seems to agree with Slowinski’s positive stance on CRWV.

The put-to-call ratio on contracts expiring Aug. 21 sits at 0.67 currently, indicating a bullish skew, with the upper price set at $153 signaling potential for another 28% rally from here.

Note that CoreWeave currently sits handily above its key moving averages (MAs), a technical setup that reinforces a strong uptrend.

CoreWeave Remains ‘Buy’-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

While not as bullish on BNP Paribas, other Wall Street analysts continue to see significant further upside in CRWV shares as well.