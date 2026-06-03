Is Intercontinental Exchange Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Atlanta, Georgia-based Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) is a global operator of financial exchanges, clearing houses, and market infrastructure platforms. Valued at a market capitalization of $80.5 billion, the company provides trading, data, technology, and risk-management services to financial institutions, corporations, governments, and investors worldwide.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” ICE fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the financial data & stock exchanges industry. ICE is best known as the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, the world's largest stock exchange by market capitalization.

However, the stock touched its 52-week high of $189.35 on Aug. 8, 2025, and is currently trading 24.8% below that peak. ICE stock has dipped 13.6% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 19.1% rise over the same time frame.

In 2026, the stock is down 12.1%, trailing the index’s 16.6% rise. Moreover, the financial technology giant has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has declined 21% over the past 52 weeks, while NASX delivered 40.8% returns over the same time frame.

Additionally, ICE has been trading mostly below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since February, indicating a downtrend.

Intercontinental Exchange has lagged the broader market over the past year as investors remained concerned about the performance of its mortgage technology business, which has been pressured by elevated interest rates and a sluggish U.S. housing market that has curtailed mortgage origination and refinancing activity. The stock has also faced valuation compression as investors rotated toward higher-growth AI and technology stocks, reducing appetite for slower-growing financial infrastructure companies.

Industry peer, CME Group Inc. (CME), has also faced similar challenges. CME's shares have dipped 13.8% over the past year and 8.3% in 2026.

Despite that, sentiment on ICE remains firmly positive. Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $200.62 suggests 40.9% upside potential from current price levels.