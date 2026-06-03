How Is Moody's Stock Performance Compared to Other Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges Stocks?

New York-based Moody's Corporation (MCO) operates as an integrated risk assessment firm. With a market cap of $81.1 billion, the company provides credit ratings and related research, data and analytical tools, quantitative credit risk measures, risk scoring software, and credit portfolio management solutions and securities pricing software and valuation models.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” MCO effortlessly fits that bill, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the financial data & stock exchanges industry. MCO dominates credit ratings, leveraging its brand and global reach to drive revenue growth. By capitalizing on tight credit spreads and strong investor demand, it demonstrates agility in responding to market shifts. Its reputation for accurate, comprehensive ratings reinforces leadership, attracts clients, and builds trust.

Despite its notable strength, MCO has slipped 17.1% from its 52-week high of $546.88, achieved on Jan. 15. Over the past three months, MCO stock declined 2.7%, underperforming the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF’s (IAI) 5.9% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of MCO fell 11.2% on a YTD basis and dipped 5.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming IAI’s YTD gains of 1.6% and 17.7% rise over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, MCO has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early February. However, the stock is trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-April, with some fluctuations.

On Apr. 22, MCO shares closed up by 1.6% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $4.33 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $4.25. The company’s revenue was $2.08 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $2.07 billion. MCO expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $16.40 to $17.

In the competitive arena of financial data & stock exchanges, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) has lagged behind MCO, with a 12.1% downtick on a YTD basis and 21% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on MCO’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $537.95 suggests a potential upside of 18.6% from current price levels.