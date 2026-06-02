Is Synopsys Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $94.3 billion, Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) is a leader in Electronic Design Automation (EDA) and semiconductor intellectual property (IP). The Sunnyvale, California-based company provides the advanced software tools, silicon IP blocks, and verification systems essential for designing, simulating, and manufacturing complex integrated circuits and artificial intelligence (AI) chips.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Synopsys fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software - infrastructure industry. The company's premier strength is its pioneering Synopsys.ai suite, the industry's first full-stack, AI-driven EDA deployment, which utilizes machine learning to autonomously optimize "Power, Performance, and Area" (PPA) and dramatically compress chip tape-out timelines.
This tech company is currently trading 24% below its 52-week high of $651.73, reached on Jul. 30, 2025. Shares of SNPS have soared 17.3% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10.6% rise during the same time frame.
However, in the longer term, SNPS has gained 6.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging SPX's 28.3% uptick over the same time period. Additionally, on a YTD basis, shares of Synopsys are up 6%, compared to SPX’s 11.2% increase.
To confirm its recent bullish trend, SNPS has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late April, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-April.
On May 27, SNPS posted better-than-expected Q2 results, yet its shares plunged 8.6% in the following trading session. The company’s total quarterly revenue surged 41.9% year over year to $2.3 billion, exceeding analyst estimates by 1.3%, driven primarily by a 62.3% increase in its Design Automation segment following the consolidation of Ansys. Additionally, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.35, comfortably ahead of the consensus estimate of $3.17. Despite the strong performance, investor sentiment was weighed down by concerns over near-term growth deceleration and management’s cautious commentary on the early-stage monetization of its AI initiatives. Looking ahead, the company raised its fiscal 2026 guidance, projecting full-year revenue of $9.665 billion and adjusted EPS of $14.76 at the midpoint.
SNPS has outpaced its rival, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), which dropped 3.9% over the past 52 weeks and 8.2% on a YTD basis.
Looking at SNPS’ recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $566.95 suggests a 14.8% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.