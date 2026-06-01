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How Is Progressive Corporation's Stock Performance Compared to Other Property & Casualty Insurance Stocks?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Progressive Corp_ HQ sign- by Kristi Blokhin via Shutterstock
Progressive Corp_ HQ sign- by Kristi Blokhin via Shutterstock

The Progressive Corporation (PGR), headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio, operates as an insurance holding company. Valued at $111.3 billion by market cap, the company provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and PGR perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the insurance - property & casualty industry. PGR's strong brand recognition, customer loyalty, and dual-channel distribution strategy have captured significant market share. Its diverse product portfolio and proactive approach to expanding offerings, like homeowners’ insurance, drive its competitive edge and robust financial performance.

Despite its notable strength, PGR slipped 34.3% from its 52-week high of $289.96, achieved on Jun. 3, 2025. Over the past three months, PGR stock declined 10.9%, underperforming the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s (KBWP) 8.8% losses during the same time frame.

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Shares of PGR fell 16.4% on a YTD basis and dipped 31.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming KBWP’s YTD losses of 9.4% and 6% decline over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, PGR has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early July, 2025. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average over the past year, experiencing some fluctuations. 

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On Apr. 15, PGR shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS came in at $4.80, up 9.8% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenue was $22.2 billion, up 8.7% year over year. 

In the competitive arena of insurance - property & casualty, The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) has taken the lead over PGR, with a 7.7% fall on a YTD basis and a 1.6% downtick over the past 52 weeks. 

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on PGR’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $235.10 suggests a potential upside of 23.5% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KBWP 115.21 -0.11 -0.10%
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
HIG 126.60 +0.07 +0.06%
The Hartford Insurance Group
PGR 192.70 +2.30 +1.21%
Progressive Corp

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