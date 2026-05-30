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Is PepsiCo Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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PepsiCo Inc logo -by JuliusKielaitis via Shutterstock
PepsiCo Inc logo -by JuliusKielaitis via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $197.1 billion, PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) is a food and beverage company that manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods. The Purchase, New York-based company sells its products under a portfolio of iconic brands, including Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, and Quaker. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and PEP fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the beverages - non-alcoholic industry. By aggressively driving product innovation to capture shifting consumer demands, accelerating zero-sugar formulations, expanding nutrient-dense functional offerings, and scaling healthier lines like SunChips and Siete, PepsiCo consistently optimizes its vast direct-store-delivery network to capture maximum retail shelf space and sustain industry-leading commercial velocity across more than 200 countries.

Despite its notable strength, this beverage company has dipped 15.9% from its 52-week high of $171.48, reached on Feb. 12. Moreover, shares of PEP have fallen 15.1% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 4.2% return during the same time frame.

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In the longer term, PEP has gained 10.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging DOWI's 21.2% uptick over the same time period. Additionally, on a YTD basis, shares of PEP are up marginally, compared to DOWI’s 6.2% rise.

To confirm its bearish trend, PEP has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-May and has remained below its 50-day moving average since mid-March. 

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Shares of PEP climbed 2.3% on Apr. 16 after the company delivered better-than-expected Q1 2026 results, with revenue increasing 8.5% year over year to $19.44 billion and adjusted EPS reaching $1.61. Investor confidence was further supported by a 2% rise in North America food volumes, the segment’s first volume growth in at least a year, driven by PepsiCo’s strategic price reductions of up to 15% on key snack brands, including Lay’s and Doritos, aimed at attracting consumers and reclaiming retailer shelf space.

PEP has also underperformed its rival, The Coca-Cola Company (KO), which rose 11.1% over the past 52 weeks and 13% on a YTD basis.   

Despite PEP’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 22 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $172.35 suggests a 19.5% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KO 79.01 -1.40 -1.74%
Coca-Cola Company
PEP 144.19 -2.10 -1.44%
Pepsico Inc
$DOWI 51,032.46 +363.49 +0.72%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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