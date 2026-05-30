Is PepsiCo Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $197.1 billion , PepsiCo, Inc. ( PEP ) is a food and beverage company that manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods. The Purchase, New York-based company sells its products under a portfolio of iconic brands, including Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, and Quaker.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and PEP fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the beverages - non-alcoholic industry. By aggressively driving product innovation to capture shifting consumer demands, accelerating zero-sugar formulations, expanding nutrient-dense functional offerings, and scaling healthier lines like SunChips and Siete, PepsiCo consistently optimizes its vast direct-store-delivery network to capture maximum retail shelf space and sustain industry-leading commercial velocity across more than 200 countries.

Despite its notable strength, this beverage company has dipped 15.9% from its 52-week high of $171.48 , reached on Feb. 12. Moreover, shares of PEP have fallen 15.1% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 4.2% return during the same time frame.

In the longer term, PEP has gained 10.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging DOWI's 21.2% uptick over the same time period. Additionally, on a YTD basis, shares of PEP are up marginally, compared to DOWI’s 6.2% rise.

To confirm its bearish trend, PEP has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-May and has remained below its 50-day moving average since mid-March.

Shares of PEP climbed 2.3% on Apr. 16 after the company delivered better-than-expected Q1 2026 results, with revenue increasing 8.5% year over year to $19.44 billion and adjusted EPS reaching $1.61. Investor confidence was further supported by a 2% rise in North America food volumes, the segment’s first volume growth in at least a year, driven by PepsiCo’s strategic price reductions of up to 15% on key snack brands, including Lay’s and Doritos, aimed at attracting consumers and reclaiming retailer shelf space.

PEP has also underperformed its rival, The Coca-Cola Company ( KO ), which rose 11.1% over the past 52 weeks and 13% on a YTD basis.