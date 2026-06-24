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CrowdStrike Stock: Is CRWD Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock
Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $171.9 billion, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is a global cybersecurity leader that has transformed modern security through its cloud-native Falcon® platform, designed to protect critical enterprise assets including endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, and data. Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and advanced AI, the platform delivers real-time threat detection, automated protection, remediation, and proactive threat hunting using enriched enterprise-wide telemetry and threat intelligence. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and CrowdStrike fits this criterion perfectly. With its single lightweight-agent architecture, Falcon enables rapid deployment, scalable protection, reduced complexity, and faster time-to-value for organizations worldwide.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company have fallen 13.3% from its 52-week high of $785.66The stock has climbed 64.8% over the past three months, surpassing the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK) 34.5% gain during the same period.

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The stock has soared 45.3% on a YTD basis, outpacing XLK’s 27.9% return over the same period. However, shares of the cloud-based security company have increased 38.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLK's 51.7% surge. 

Yet, CRWD stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since May.

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Despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 2027 revenue of $1.39 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.10 on Jun. 3, CrowdStrike's shares fell 3.8% the next day. Q1 operating expenses increased 15% year-over-year to $1.07 billion, driven by increased investments in AI and product development, including Falcon Data Security and the Charlotte AI AgentWorks Ecosystem. 

Although the company raised its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $5.91 billion - $5.96, concerns over margin pressure from accelerating spending weighed on investor sentiment.

In comparison, rival Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) has outpaced CRWD stock. Shares of Fortinet have jumped 86.4% on a YTD basis and 43.5% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite CRWD stock's underperformance over the past year, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. Among the 50 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and the mean price target of $729.11 is a premium of 7.1% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CRWD 680.92 +5.48 +0.81%
Crowdstrike Holdings
FTNT 148.00 +2.61 +1.80%
Fortinet Inc
XLK 184.19 -7.96 -4.14%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
AKAM 119.87 -0.87 -0.72%
Akamai Technologies

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