CrowdStrike Stock: Is CRWD Underperforming the Technology Sector?

With a market cap of $171.9 billion , CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. ( CRWD ) is a global cybersecurity leader that has transformed modern security through its cloud-native Falcon® platform, designed to protect critical enterprise assets including endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, and data. Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and advanced AI, the platform delivers real-time threat detection, automated protection, remediation, and proactive threat hunting using enriched enterprise-wide telemetry and threat intelligence.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and CrowdStrike fits this criterion perfectly. With its single lightweight-agent architecture, Falcon enables rapid deployment, scalable protection, reduced complexity, and faster time-to-value for organizations worldwide.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company have fallen 13.3% from its 52-week high of $785.66 . The stock has climbed 64.8% over the past three months, surpassing the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 34.5% gain during the same period.

The stock has soared 45.3% on a YTD basis, outpacing XLK’s 27.9% return over the same period. However, shares of the cloud-based security company have increased 38.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLK's 51.7% surge.

Yet, CRWD stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since May.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 2027 revenue of $1.39 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.10 on Jun. 3, CrowdStrike's shares fell 3.8% the next day. Q1 operating expenses increased 15% year-over-year to $1.07 billion, driven by increased investments in AI and product development, including Falcon Data Security and the Charlotte AI AgentWorks Ecosystem.

Although the company raised its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $5.91 billion - $5.96, concerns over margin pressure from accelerating spending weighed on investor sentiment.

In comparison, rival Fortinet, Inc. ( FTNT ) has outpaced CRWD stock. Shares of Fortinet have jumped 86.4% on a YTD basis and 43.5% over the past 52 weeks.