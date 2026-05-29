Is Walt Disney Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Burbank, California-based The Walt Disney Company (DIS) operates as an entertainment company worldwide. Valued at $180.1 billion by market cap, the company's businesses include, media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products, and interactive media.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and DIS definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the entertainment industry. Disney’s edge comes from its unmatched IP - Mickey, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar - that fuels content across movies, streaming, parks, and merchandise. Vertical integration gives it control over creation to distribution, cutting costs and protecting quality. With global reach, heavy investment in data and AI for personalization, and a strong track record of attracting top creative talent, Disney keeps leveraging its brands across platforms to drive revenue and customer loyalty.

Despite its notable strength, DIS slipped 16.8% from its 52-week high of $124.69, achieved on Jun. 30, 2025. Over the past three months, DIS stock declined 2.3%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 18.8% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of DIS fell 8.9% on a YTD basis and dipped 7.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s YTD 15.8% gains and 40.9% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, DIS has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late January, with slight fluctuations. However, the stock is trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-April, with minor fluctuations.

Disney’s underperformance reflects intensifying competition for attention from gaming, social media, and big tech like YouTube, TikTok, Roblox Corporation (RBLX), Fortnite, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), and Apple Inc. (AAPL). While ESPN remains a key growth driver through recurring engagement and premium ads, Disney’s reliance on blockbuster franchises poses a risk, if franchise fatigue sets in, pressure could hit multiple segments at once.

On May 6, DIS shares closed up by 7.5% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.57 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.49. The company’s revenue was $25.2 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $25.1 billion.

In the competitive arena of entertainment, Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) has taken the lead over DIS, with a 7.6% downtick on a YTD basis, but lagged behind the stock with 28.3% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on DIS’ prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 31 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $133.18 suggests a potential upside of 28.4% from current price levels.