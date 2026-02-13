Corn Heads into the Long Weekend with Fractional Gains

A child eating an ear of corn - by vikvarga via Pixabay

Corn futures posted fractional gains on Friday, as March managed to close the week with a 1 ½ cent gain. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3/4 cent at $3.98 1/4. The markets will be closed on Monday for President’s Day.

Large managed money speculators were trimming 20,576 contracts from their net short position as of February 10, with a net short of 48,210 contracts on Tuesday.

Export Sales data from Thursday now has corn commitments of shipped and unshipped sales at 60.805 MMT, which is up 31% from last year. That is 73% of the full year USDA export projection, matching the average pace.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.31 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash was $3.98 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.42, up 1/4 cent,