Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Heads into the Long Weekend with Fractional Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
A child eating an ear of corn - by vikvarga via Pixabay
A child eating an ear of corn - by vikvarga via Pixabay

Corn futures posted fractional gains on Friday, as March managed to close the week with a 1 ½ cent gain.  The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3/4 cent at $3.98 1/4. The markets will be closed on Monday for President’s Day.

Large managed money speculators were trimming 20,576 contracts from their net short position as of February 10, with a net short of 48,210 contracts on Tuesday.

Export Sales data from Thursday now has corn commitments of shipped and unshipped sales at 60.805 MMT, which is up 31% from last year.  That is 73% of the full year USDA export projection, matching the average pace.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.31 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $3.98 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.42, up 1/4 cent,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.50, up 1/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 442-0s +0-2 +0.06%
Corn
ZCH26 431-6s +0-4 +0.12%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9820 +0.0068 +0.17%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 1
Cooler January CPI Signals an Inflation Thaw
Futuristic stock exchange scene with laptop, chart, numbers and CALL and PUT options by Open Studi0 via Shutterstock 2
Should You Bet on a Short Squeeze in SoundHound AI Stock Now?
Cisco Systems, Inc_ HQ-by Sundry Photography via iStock 3
Cisco Systems Reports Lower Free Cash Flow - But, Is CSCO Stock a Buy Here?
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 4
Why Did Fastly Stock Rise So Much on Thursday? Barchart Explains.
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Edge Lower as AI Fears Linger
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot