Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Deckers Outdoor Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Deckers Outdoor Corp_ phone by- Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Deckers Outdoor Corp_ phone by- Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

 Valued at a market cap of $15.8 billion, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is a Goleta, California-based company that designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. 

This footwear & accessories company has underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of DECK have gained 5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has soared 26.8%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 10.3%, outpacing SPX’s 9.7% rise.

Narrowing the focus, DECK has also lagged the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY12.1% rise over the past 52 weeks. Nonetheless, it has exceeded XLY’s 1.8% YTD gain.

www.barchart.com 

On May 21, shares of DECK rose 4.5% after posting better-than-expected Q4 results. The company’s net sales increased 9.6% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, topping analyst estimates by 3.7%. Meanwhile, its EPS of $0.96 declined 4% from the year-ago quarter but handily surpassed consensus expectations of $0.81.  

For the current fiscal year, ending in March 2027, analysts expect DECK’s EPS to grow 5.6% year over year to $7.41. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.  

Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy," which is based on nine “Strong Buy,” two "Moderate Buy,” 13 “Hold,” and two "Strong Sell” ratings.  

www.barchart.com 

The configuration is slightly less bullish than a month ago, with 10 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.        

On May 26, Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an "Overweight" rating on DECK and lowered its price target to $141, indicating a 23.3% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $125.25 suggests a 9.5% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $184 implies a 60.9% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 121.55 +2.10 +1.76%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
DECK 114.37 +2.93 +2.63%
Deckers Outdoor Corp
$SPX 7,520.36 +1.24 +0.02%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 1
Dear Intel Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 2
CPU Chip 2
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Sold 2 Key AI Stocks. He Bought Broadcom Instead.
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 3
Billionaire Dan Loeb Cashed Out of Microsoft Stock. Shares Are Down 14.2% YTD.
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 4
Palantir Stock Is Down 34% from Its Highs. Don’t Miss This Chance to Buy the Dip.
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Higher as U.S.-Iran Peace Hopes Hold, PCE Inflation Data and Fed Speak Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.