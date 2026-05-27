Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Deckers Outdoor Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $15.8 billion, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is a Goleta, California-based company that designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities.
This footwear & accessories company has underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of DECK have gained 5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has soared 26.8%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 10.3%, outpacing SPX’s 9.7% rise.
Narrowing the focus, DECK has also lagged the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 12.1% rise over the past 52 weeks. Nonetheless, it has exceeded XLY’s 1.8% YTD gain.
On May 21, shares of DECK rose 4.5% after posting better-than-expected Q4 results. The company’s net sales increased 9.6% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, topping analyst estimates by 3.7%. Meanwhile, its EPS of $0.96 declined 4% from the year-ago quarter but handily surpassed consensus expectations of $0.81.
For the current fiscal year, ending in March 2027, analysts expect DECK’s EPS to grow 5.6% year over year to $7.41. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.
Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy," which is based on nine “Strong Buy,” two "Moderate Buy,” 13 “Hold,” and two "Strong Sell” ratings.
The configuration is slightly less bullish than a month ago, with 10 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.
On May 26, Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an "Overweight" rating on DECK and lowered its price target to $141, indicating a 23.3% potential upside from the current levels.
The mean price target of $125.25 suggests a 9.5% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $184 implies a 60.9% potential upside.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.