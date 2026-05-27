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What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Snap-on Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Snap-on, Inc_tool truck-by John Hanson Pye via Shutterstock
Snap-on, Inc_tool truck-by John Hanson Pye via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $19.3 billion, Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) is a global leader in manufacturing and marketing tools, equipment, diagnostics, and systems solutions for professional users. The company serves diverse industries, including automotive repair, aviation, aerospace, government, military, construction, and power generation, through its franchise, direct, distributor, and online channels.

Shares of the Kenosha, Wisconsin-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. SNA stock has soared 14.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 26.8%. Moreover, shares of the company are up 8.3% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 9.7% gain.

Focusing more closely, the tool and diagnostic equipment maker stock has underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI21.7% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Snap-on rose 2.2% on Apr. 23 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results, with net sales increasing 5.8% year-over-year to $1.21 billion, including 3.4% organic sales growth, while EPS rose to $4.69. Investors were encouraged by robust performance in the Commercial & Industrial Group, where sales climbed 10.8% to $381 million driven by critical industries and specialty torque demand, and by the Snap-on Tools Group, where sales increased 5.0% to $486 million and operating margin expanded 160 basis points to 21.6%. 

The stock also benefited from management’s optimistic outlook, highlighting improving momentum in U.S. tools activity, resilience across key markets despite global uncertainty, and continued investment in growth opportunities across automotive repair and critical industries.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect SNA’s EPS to rise 2.4% year-over-year to $19.70. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 10 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” five “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.” 

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On Feb. 6, Baird analyst Luke Junk raised the price target on Snap-on Incorporated to $375 while maintaining a “Neutral" rating.

The mean price target of $397.64 represents a 6.9% premium to SNA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $445 suggests a 19.6% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 174.81 +0.51 +0.29%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,523.81 +4.69 +0.06%
S&P 500 Index
SNA 372.54 +0.44 +0.12%
Snap-On Inc

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