Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Axon Enterprise Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Axon Enterprise Inc logo with buy and sell-by NPS_87 via Shutterstock
Axon Enterprise Inc logo with buy and sell-by NPS_87 via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $31.1 billion, Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) is a public safety technology company that provides cloud-based software, digital evidence management solutions, and connected devices such as TASERs, body cameras, and in-car cameras to law enforcement and public safety agencies worldwide. It serves government and commercial customers through innovative technologies designed to enhance safety, transparency, and operational efficiency.

Shares of the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. AXON stock has declined 48.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas returned 27.2%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 31.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 10% rise.

Focusing more closely, the TASER maker stock has underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI21.8% increase over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Axon Enterprise climbed 10.6% following its Q1 2026 results on May 6 as the company reported record quarterly revenue of $807 million, up 34% year-over-year, marking its ninth consecutive quarter of 30%+ growth, driven by strong demand for TASER 10, Axon Body 4, AI products, and counter-drone solutions. Investors were encouraged by Software & Services revenue rising 35% to $355 million, AI-related product revenue surging more than 700% year over year, counter-drone revenue jumping over 300%, and annual recurring revenue reaching $1.5 billion, up 35%, highlighting accelerating adoption across Axon’s ecosystem. 

The rally was further supported by Axon raising its full-year 2026 revenue growth outlook to 30% - 32%, while maintaining a strong 25.5% adjusted EBITDA margin forecast and reporting net income of $169 million with adjusted EBITDA of $202 million.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Axon Enterprise’s EPS to surge 45.6% year-over-year to $1.82. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buys,” and one “Hold.”

www.barchart.com

On May 7, Citizens cut its price target on Axon Enterprise to $700 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating.

The mean price target of $669 represents a 73% premium to AXON’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $825 suggests a 113.3% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 174.12 -0.18 -0.10%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,510.80 -8.32 -0.11%
S&P 500 Index
AXON 392.01 +6.71 +1.74%
Axon Enterprise

Most Popular News

CPU Chip 1
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Sold 2 Key AI Stocks. He Bought Broadcom Instead.
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 2
Billionaire Dan Loeb Cashed Out of Microsoft Stock. Shares Are Down 14.2% YTD.
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Higher as U.S.-Iran Peace Hopes Hold, PCE Inflation Data and Fed Speak Awaited
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 4
Palantir Stock Is Down 34% from Its Highs. Don’t Miss This Chance to Buy the Dip.
Ford hood by Dan Dennis via Unsplash 5
Institutional Investors Love Ford Stock - Buying Huge, Unusual Volume of Long-Term Call Options
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.