Jack Henry & Associates Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Monett, Missouri-based Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) is a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. With a market cap of $10 billion, the company also performs data conversion and software installation and customization for the implementation of its systems along with continuing customer maintenance.

Shares of this leading provider of computer systems have underperformed the broader market over the past year. JKHY has declined 24.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 29.6%. In 2026, JKHY’s stock fell 24.7%, compared to the SPX’s 9.8% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, JKHY’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 17.5% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 15.4% losses on a YTD basis outshine JKHY’s decline over the same time frame.

On May 5, JKHY shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q3 results. Its EPS of $1.71 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.43. The company’s revenue was $636.2 million, beating Wall Street forecasts of $615.3 million. JKHY expects full-year EPS to be $6.78 to $6.87, and revenue in the range of $2.52 billion to $2.53 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect JKHY’s EPS to grow 8.5% to $6.77 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 16 analysts covering JKHY stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” five “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with nine analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 11, D.A. Davidson analyst Peter Heckmann maintained a “Buy” rating on JKHY and set a price target of $198, implying a potential upside of 44.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $184.92 represents a 34.6% premium to JKHY’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $208 suggests a notable upside potential of 51.4%.