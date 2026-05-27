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Do Wall Street Analysts Like Everest Group Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Everest Group Ltd logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Everest Group Ltd logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Hamilton, Bermuda-based Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $14 billion and operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance, and writes property and casualty reinsurance; treaty and facultative reinsurance products; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers.

Shares of the company have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. EG stock has grown 4.8% over the past 52 weeks and 3.8% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 29.6% over the past year and risen 9.8% in 2026.      

Narrowing the focus, EG has outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which has risen 3.6% over the past 52 weeks and its 5.3% decrease this year.          

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On Apr. 30, EG stock rose 3.7% following the release of its mixed Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter declined 4.6% from the prior year’s quarter to $4.1 billion and missed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $16.08, surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts. 

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect EG’s EPS to increase 18.1% year over year to $52.58. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in two of the past four quarters, while missing on two occasions.        

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 12 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell” rating.       

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The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.  

On Apr. 7, Morgan Stanley analyst Bob Huang maintained a “Hold” rating on Everest Group and set a price target of $330.

EG’s mean price target of $385.12 indicates a premium of 9.3% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $470 suggests a robust 33.4% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
EG 352.21 -0.50 -0.14%
Everest Re Group
XLF 51.85 -0.09 -0.17%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,519.12 +45.65 +0.61%
S&P 500 Index

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