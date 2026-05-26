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Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Paramount Skydance Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Paramount Global plus app by- Mouse family via Shutterstock
Paramount Global plus app by- Mouse family via Shutterstock

New York-based Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) operates as a media and entertainment company. With a market cap of $11.7 billion, the company produces and distributes a vast library of premier content through iconic brands such as Paramount Pictures, CBS, and Nickelodeon. The corporation maintains a massive digital footprint via its global streaming platforms, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, reaching audiences across more than 45 countries.

Shares of this global media and entertainment company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. PSKY has declined 11.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 27.9%. In 2026, PSKY stock is down 21.9%, compared to the SPX’s 9.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, PSKY has also lagged behind the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 14.7% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 1.9% dip on a YTD basis outshines the stock’s double-digit losses over the same time frame.

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On May 4, PSKY shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.23 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.15. The company’s revenue was $7.35 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $7.25 billion. The company expects full-year revenue of $30 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PSKY’s EPS to decline 100% to $0.54 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last three quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 19 analysts covering PSKY stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy” rating, one “Moderate Buy,” 12 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and four “Strong Sells.”

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This configuration is less bearish than a month ago, with five analysts suggesting a “Strong Sell.”

On May 5, John Hodulik from UBS maintained a “Sell” rating on PSKY, with a price target of $10.

The mean price target of $12.62 represents a 20.7% premium to PSKY’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $19 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 81.6%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PSKY 10.52 +0.06 +0.57%
Paramount Skydance Corp Cl B
$SPX 7,523.46 +49.99 +0.67%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 115.12 -0.34 -0.29%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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