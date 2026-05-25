Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Vistra Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Vistra Corp logo and stock chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Vistra Corp logo and stock chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Vistra Corp. (VST) is a leading integrated retail electricity and power generation company headquartered in Irving, Texas. The company operates one of the largest competitive power portfolios in the United States for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Vistra owns and operates a diversified fleet of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery storage assets. The company has a market cap of $52.7 billion, making it one of the largest independent power producers in North America.

Shares of this company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. VST stock has soared just 1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 27.9%. Moreover, shares of the company have declined 3.1% on a YTD basis, lagging behind the SPX’s 9.2% rise.

Looking closer, shares of Vistra have underperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU13.2% rise over the past 52 weeks and 6.2% return in 2026.

www.barchart.com

Vistra stock slumped in 2026 primarily because investors began reassessing the company’s prospects amid the changing regulatory dynamics. Investors reacted negatively to regulatory proposals in the PJM power market aimed at capping electricity prices, which could limit profit upside for merchant power producers like Vistra.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect VST’s EPS to grow 76.8% year-over-year to $9.30. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy,” despite the underperformance. That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings and one “Hold.” 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly less bullish than two months ago, when there were 17 “Strong Buy” ratings.

This month, Jefferies lowered its price target on Vistra to $190 from $192 while maintaining a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $231.75 represents a premium of 48.3% to VST’s current price. The Street-high price target of $295 suggests a 88.8% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.35 +0.35 +0.78%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
VST 156.27 +7.19 +4.82%
Vistra Energy Corp
$SPX 7,473.47 +27.75 +0.37%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

CPU Chip 1
Broadcom’s AI Packaging Bet Gets Bigger. Wall Street Is Betting on More Upside for AVGO Stock.
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 2
Sandisk Stock Is Up 535% in 2026. That Didn’t Stop Billionaire David Tepper from Buying 281,250 Shares.
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 3
The Broadcom Stock Paradox: Why a $2 Trillion Valuation Ignores the Base Economics of Custom Chips
Abbott Laboratories vials and Logo-by Melniov Dmitriy via Shutterstock 4
Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Getting Decimated, But the Smart Money Senses Opportunity
Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash 5
Ryan Cohen Plans Aggressive Push to Buy eBay. GameStop’s Balance Sheet Says He Has the Firepower to Make It Happen.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.