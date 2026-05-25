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Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Bio-Techne Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bio-Techne Corp sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Bio-Techne Corp sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $7.5 billion, Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures, and sells reagents, instruments, and services for research, diagnostics, and bioprocessing applications. It operates through its Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segments, providing innovative solutions for life science research, cell and gene therapy, molecular diagnostics, and spatial biology.

Shares of Bio-Techne have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. HCA stock has risen 1.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 27.9%. In addition, the stock has declined 18% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 9.2% return.

Looking closer, shares of the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company have underperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV14.8% increase over the past 52 weeks.

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Shares of Bio-Techne tumbled 16.4% on May 6 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 2026 results, with revenue declining 2% year-over-year to $311.4 million and adjusted EPS falling to $0.53, as softer biotech spending continued to offset strong demand from large pharmaceutical customers. Investors were particularly concerned that organic revenue also declined 2%, driven by lower GMP fast-track orders, delayed large Commercial Supply shipments, and continued weak purchasing activity from emerging biotech clients despite an improving biotech funding environment. 

For the fiscal year ending in June 2026, analysts expect TECH’s EPS to dip 1.2% year-over-year to $1.69. However, the company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat or met the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.” 

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On May 7, Wells Fargo analyst Brandon Couillard lowered the price target for Bio-Techne to $62 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $63.75 represents a 32.2% premium to TECH’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $80 suggests a 65.9% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TECH 48.21 +0.84 +1.77%
Bio-Techne Corp
XLV 149.89 +1.74 +1.17%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,473.47 +27.75 +0.37%
S&P 500 Index

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