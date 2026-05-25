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What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Paychex Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Paychex Inc_ office-by Eric Glenn via Shutterstock
Paychex Inc_ office-by Eric Glenn via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $34.8 billion, Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) is a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, offering payroll, HR, employee benefits, and insurance services to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States, Europe, and India. It delivers end-to-end workforce solutions ranging from recruiting and payroll processing to retirement planning, compliance, and risk management.

Shares of the Rochester, New York-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. PAYX stock has decreased 37.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 27.9%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 13.5% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 9.2% rise.

Focusing more closely, shares of the payroll processor and human-resources services provider have underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI21.6% return over the past 52 weeks. 

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Shares of Paychex rose more than 3% on Mar. 25 after the company reported strong Q3 2026 results, including a 20% increase in total revenue to $1.81 billion, a 14% rise in operating income to $792 million, and a 15% gain in adjusted EPS to $1.71. Investors were encouraged by accelerated organic revenue growth, strong performance in Management Solutions revenue, which climbed 23% to $1.4 billion partly driven by the Paycor HCM acquisition, and a 33% increase in interest on funds held for clients to $56.8 million. 

Shares also benefited from management’s optimistic outlook on AI-driven growth opportunities and continued demand for compliance-focused HR solutions.

For the fiscal year ending in May 2026, analysts expect PAYX’s adjusted EPS to grow 10.4% year-over-year to $5.50. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy,” 14 “Hold” ratings, and four “Strong Sells.” 

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On Apr. 29, Morgan Stanley cut its price target on Paychex to $107 while maintaining an “Equal Weight” rating on the shares

The mean price target of $101.93 represents a 5.1% premium to PAYX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $125 suggests a 28.9% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 171.77 +1.24 +0.73%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
PAYX 97.00 +2.75 +2.92%
Paychex Inc
$SPX 7,473.47 +27.75 +0.37%
S&P 500 Index

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