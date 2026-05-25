What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Paychex Stock?

With a market cap of $34.8 billion , Paychex, Inc. ( PAYX ) is a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, offering payroll, HR, employee benefits, and insurance services to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States, Europe, and India. It delivers end-to-end workforce solutions ranging from recruiting and payroll processing to retirement planning, compliance, and risk management.

Shares of the Rochester, New York-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. PAYX stock has decreased 37.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 27.9% . Moreover, shares of the company are down 13.5% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 9.2% rise.

Focusing more closely, shares of the payroll processor and human-resources services provider have underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 21.6% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Paychex rose more than 3% on Mar. 25 after the company reported strong Q3 2026 results , including a 20% increase in total revenue to $1.81 billion, a 14% rise in operating income to $792 million, and a 15% gain in adjusted EPS to $1.71. Investors were encouraged by accelerated organic revenue growth, strong performance in Management Solutions revenue, which climbed 23% to $1.4 billion partly driven by the Paycor HCM acquisition, and a 33% increase in interest on funds held for clients to $56.8 million.

Shares also benefited from management’s optimistic outlook on AI-driven growth opportunities and continued demand for compliance-focused HR solutions.

For the fiscal year ending in May 2026, analysts expect PAYX’s adjusted EPS to grow 10.4% year-over-year to $5.50. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy,” 14 “Hold” ratings, and four “Strong Sells.”

On Apr. 29, Morgan Stanley cut its price target on Paychex to $107 while maintaining an “Equal Weight” rating on the shares

The mean price target of $101.93 represents a 5.1% premium to PAYX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $125 suggests a 28.9% potential upside.