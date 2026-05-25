BlackRock Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Blackrock Inc_ logo on building- by Tada Images via Shutterstock

New York-based BlackRock, Inc. ( BLK ) is a leading publicly traded investment management firm. The company has a market capitalization of $166.6 billion and provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors, including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, and others.

Shares of the company have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. BLK stock has grown 10.6% over the past 52 weeks and marginally on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 27.9% over the past year and risen 9.2% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, BLK has underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ), which has risen 3.4% over the past 52 weeks and has rallied its 5.2% decrease this year.

On Apr. 14, BLK stock rose 3% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $6.7 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $12.53, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect BLK’s EPS to increase 9.8% year over year to $52.80 . Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy .” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and three “Hold” ratings.

The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.

On Apr. 15, UBS analyst Michael Brown maintained a "Buy" rating for BlackRock and raised its price target from $1235 to $1270.

BLK’s mean price target of $1,262.82 indicates a premium of 4.7% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $1393 suggests a robust 29.8% upside potential from current price levels.