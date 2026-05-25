A $10 Billion Reason to Buy AMD Stock Now

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been one of the loudest winners in the 2026 AI trade, and the rally still has real fuel behind it. Big Tech keeps spending on AI infrastructure, cloud giants keep hunting for more chips, and AMD just gave investors another reason to stay interested.

On May 21, the company said that it will invest more than $10 billion across Taiwan to deepen partnerships and expand its advanced chip packaging and assembly footprint. That matters because AI is no longer just about fast chips. It is also about supply, packaging, and scale.

AMD is trying to lock in all three. In a market where chip stocks have been swinging hard on every AI headline, this is the kind of move that can keep a bull case alive.

Taiwan Expansion Deepens AMD’s AI Supply-Chain Moat

AMD is not a small challenger anymore. It has become a real data center player. Its EPYC server CPUs and Instinct accelerators are now central to the story, and management has made it clear that data centers are the main engine for revenue and earnings growth. That is a big shift from the old AMD story, which leaned more on PCs and gaming. Now the company is trying to win on the most important battlefield in tech, where AI demand is reshaping how customers buy compute.

AMD also has a growing ecosystem of high-profile partnerships reinforcing its AI momentum. The OpenAI deal remains a huge long-term lever, with AMD set to supply 6 gigawatts of chips over time. Oracle (ORCL) is also expanding its AMD footprint. Plus, AMD is ramping its next-gen Venice CPU on Tawian Semiconductor’s (TSM) 2-nanometer process, which keeps the product roadmap tied tightly to the AI buildout. Add in the new Taiwan spend, and AMD is clearly trying to build a deeper moat around its AI future.

How Is AMD Stock Performing?

AMD stock has been one of the top performers in the semiconductor niche. Shares have quadrupled over the past year and are up roughly 118% year-to-date (YTD) in 2026. This extraordinary run comes as the company’s momentum story has been backed by earnings, contracts, and massive AI demand.

Valuation is where the debate gets real. AMD is not cheap. The PHLX Semiconductor Index ($SOX) trades at 27.8 times forward earnings, while one recent comparison put the semiconductor group around 19.3 times sales. AMD has also been described as trading at about 35 times calendar 2027 earnings, while its forward earnings multiple on Barchart shows a ratio of 72.5 times. So yes, this is a premium stock. But the market is paying for growth that is still unfolding, not for a slow chip business. That is the tradeoff here.

Strong Quarterly Results Fuel the Bull Case

The latest quarter was the kind of report that gives bulls confidence. AMD reported first-quarter revenue of $10.25 billion, up 38% year-over-year (YOY). Growth was led by the Data Center segment, which jumped 57% to $5.8 billion in revenue. Client and gaming also contributed steady gains, while embedded added stability.

Net income came in at $1.38 billion, nearly doubling from the prior year. Adjusted EPS reached $1.37, ahead of expectations. Free cash flow was strong at $2.57 billion, showing that profitability is improving alongside revenue growth.

Management sounded confident. CEO Lisa Su said that data-center demand is now the main driver of both revenue and earnings. Guidance for the next quarter came in above expectations, with revenue projected at around $11.2 billion. That keeps the growth story intact heading into the rest of 2026.

The story is simple. AMD is not just growing. It is scaling in the most important segment in tech right now: AI infrastructure.

What Does Wall Street Think of AMD Stock?

Wall Street has been racing to keep up. Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $450 and called AMD an “outsized beneficiary” of enterprise agentic AI adoption. Jefferies lifted its target to $415 and said “Server CPU Steals the Show” in the title of its analyst note. Wedbush also upped its target to $450 and argued “Long Live the CPU Part Deux.” HSBC is more cautious, but it recently raised its target to $340 while keeping a “Hold” rating.

Overall, AMD stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. However, after the monstrous run, the stock is trading above its mean price target of $460.40, which implies modest potential downside from here.

The message is simple. The bulls still think AMD has room to run, but the stock is no longer priced like an easy win.