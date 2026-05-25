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Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Ralph Lauren Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ralph Lauren Corp storefront by- Robert Way via iStock
Ralph Lauren Corp storefront by- Robert Way via iStock

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL), headquartered in New York, designs, markets and distributes luxury lifestyle products. With a market cap of $22.9 billion, the company markets and distributes a wide range of men's, women's, and children's clothing, footwear, accessories, home furnishings, fragrances, and more.

Shares of this leading luxury lifestyle company have outperformed the broader market over the past year. RL has gained 36.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 27.9%. However, in 2026, RL stock is up 6.8%, compared to the SPX’s 9.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, RL’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 12.1% over the past year. Moreover, RL’s single-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s marginal losses over the same time frame.

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Ralph Lauren beat Q1 expectations on broad regional strength, brand elevation, and strong digital engagement. CEO Patrice Louvet credited diversified growth drivers and targeted investments for “healthy, consistent, sustainable growth.” DTC and digital sales rose high-teens, with China up over 50% on local campaigns. Higher-value categories like women’s, outerwear, and handbags boosted AUR, while marketing around the Olympics and runway shows lifted brand perception. 

On May 21, RL shares jumped 13.9% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.80 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.52. The company’s revenue was $2 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.9 billion.

For fiscal 2027, ending in March 2027, analysts expect RL’s EPS to grow 9.2% to $18.12 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering RL stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.”

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This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with 15 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 22, Matthew Boss from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) maintained a “Buy” rating on RL, with a price target of $434, implying a potential upside of 14.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $423.44 represents a 12.1% premium to RL’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $480 suggests a notable upside potential of 27.1%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 119.18 +0.48 +0.40%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,473.47 +27.75 +0.37%
S&P 500 Index
JPM 306.38 +3.38 +1.12%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
RL 377.78 +2.88 +0.77%
Ralph Lauren Corp

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