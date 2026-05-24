GDP, Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week

Markets enter the final week of May with a holiday-shortened trading schedule following Memorial Day Monday closure, compressing important economic data and high-profile earnings into four sessions. Thursday delivers an economic data explosion with Q1 GDP revision, April Core PCE Price Index, durable goods orders, initial jobless claims, and new home sales all releasing at 8:30am and 10:00am—essentially painting a complete economic picture in just over 90 minutes. Wednesday features crucial enterprise software earnings from Salesforce (CRM) and Snowflake (SNOW) testing AI monetization and cloud data warehouse economics, while semiconductor leader Marvell (MRVL) will provide chip demand perspectives. Thursday's earnings from Costco (COST) and Dell (DELL) will offer consumer warehouse retail and enterprise technology hardware insights. The abbreviated week following last week's Nvidia earnings and Alphabet conference creates unique dynamics where positioning adjustments from those major events could dominate early trading before Thursday's data deluge. Tuesday's consumer confidence report will provide sentiment context about household optimism amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and inflation concerns.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

Thursday's Economic Data Convergence

Thursday delivers one of the year's most concentrated economic data releases with Q1 GDP revision, April Core PCE Price Index, durable goods orders, initial jobless claims, and new home sales all reporting between 8:30am and 10:00am. The Q1 GDP revision will provide final assessment of first-quarter economic growth, with particular focus on consumer spending contributions, business investment patterns, and how geopolitical disruptions impacted activity levels. Any material revisions to previous estimates could influence perceptions about economic trajectory. The Core PCE reading represents the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure and will be analyzed for evidence of whether energy-driven price pressures are moderating or remaining stubbornly elevated. The April timing provides more recent inflation assessment than previous months' data. Durable goods orders will offer crucial insights into business capital spending intentions and manufacturing demand trends. New home sales will provide housing market context about residential construction activity. Initial jobless claims continue weekly labor market tracking. The compressed timing creates extraordinary complexity as markets must simultaneously digest growth, inflation, investment, housing, and employment indicators to form coherent economic outlook. Strong data across categories could ease recession concerns but complicate Fed accommodation arguments, while broad weakness would intensify stagflation fears.

Enterprise Software: AI Monetization Reality Check

Wednesday's earnings from Salesforce (CRM) and Snowflake (SNOW) will provide critical tests of whether enterprise software companies can successfully monetize AI capabilities or if massive development investments are failing to translate into revenue growth and margin expansion. Salesforce's results will be scrutinized for CRM software demand, Agentforce AI adoption rates, and customer spending patterns across different business segments. The company's ability to demonstrate that AI features are driving deal sizes, accelerating sales cycles, or improving retention will be crucial for validating the AI enterprise software thesis. Snowflake's earnings will test cloud data warehouse economics and AI-driven consumption growth that has been central to the company's investment narrative. The company faces questions about whether data analytics spending can maintain premium growth rates amid economic uncertainties and increasing competition. Both companies' guidance about corporate IT budget trends and customer willingness to pay for AI capabilities will help determine whether enterprise software can justify current valuations. The earnings come shortly after Alphabet's conference showcased competitive AI capabilities, creating context about intensifying competition for enterprise AI workloads.

Semiconductor Demand and Technology Hardware Assessment

Wednesday's Marvell (MRVL) earnings will provide crucial semiconductor sector perspectives on data center networking chips, custom AI accelerators, and automotive semiconductor demand following last week's Nvidia results. Marvell's commentary about cloud service provider capital expenditure trends, optical connectivity adoption, and design win pipeline will help assess whether the semiconductor ecosystem beyond flagship AI GPUs is participating in infrastructure buildouts. Thursday's Dell (DELL) earnings will test enterprise technology hardware demand across servers, storage, and PC categories. Dell's results will offer insights into corporate IT spending patterns, AI server momentum, and whether businesses are maintaining technology infrastructure investments or beginning to reflect economic caution. The company's guidance about enterprise hardware refresh cycles and data center equipment demand will be particularly important following recent questions about AI infrastructure spending sustainability. The convergence of semiconductor and hardware earnings will help determine whether technology capital expenditure can maintain current levels or if customer budget constraints are emerging that would pressure the sector heading into the second half of 2026.

Consumer Spending Resilience and Warehouse Retail Economics

Thursday's Costco (COST) earnings will provide critical consumer health assessment through membership warehouse retail model that serves diverse income segments. Costco's results will be analyzed for same-store sales growth, membership renewal trends, e-commerce performance, and international expansion progress. The company's commentary about traffic patterns, basket sizes, and category performance across food, general merchandise, and gasoline will help determine whether consumers are maintaining spending despite geopolitical uncertainties and elevated prices. Costco's exposure to value-seeking behavior makes its results particularly relevant for assessing how households are adapting to prolonged inflation pressures. Tuesday's consumer confidence report at 10:00am will provide sentiment context about household optimism regarding current conditions and future expectations. The confidence reading combined with Costco's actual spending data will help assess whether consumer psychology and behavior are aligned or diverging. Friday's Chicago PMI at 9:45am will offer regional manufacturing perspectives on business conditions. The consumer assessment takes on heightened importance as markets evaluate whether household spending can continue supporting economic growth or if mounting pressures are finally constraining the consumption that accounts for roughly 70% of GDP.

Memorial Day Week Trading Dynamics

The holiday-shortened four-day trading week creates unique market dynamics where reduced participation Monday and potentially Friday could amplify volatility around Thursday's extraordinary economic data release. Historical patterns suggest Memorial Day weeks often see reduced volume and range-bound trading, though the concentration of critical data Thursday could override seasonal tendencies. The timing of Thursday's data convergence in a shortened week means markets will have limited sessions to digest potentially market-moving information before the weekend, creating incentive for positioning adjustments Wednesday and early Thursday. The week also marks the unofficial start of summer trading season, when institutional participation historically declines and volatility patterns shift. Any major surprises in Thursday's economic data could trigger outsized reactions given compressed timeframe and potentially thinner liquidity. Wednesday's crude oil inventories will provide energy supply context amid ongoing Strait of Hormuz situation. The geopolitical backdrop remains critical as Iran diplomatic stalemate continues creating energy market uncertainty. Markets will be assessing whether recent weeks' developments around Trump-Xi summit and other geopolitical fronts are creating potential for resolution or extended uncertainty heading into summer months.

Best of luck this week and don't forget to check out my daily options article.