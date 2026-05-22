Northern Trust Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of $30.9 billion , Northern Trust Corporation ( NTRS ) is a financial holding company that provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions to corporations, institutions, high-net-worth individuals, and families worldwide. It operates through its Asset Servicing and Wealth Management segments, offering services such as custody, investment management, private banking, fiduciary services, and alternative investment solutions.

Shares of Northern Trust have surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. NTRS stock has increased 58.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 27.4%. On a YTD basis, shares of the company are up 22.3%, compared to SPX’s 8.8% gain.

Moreover, shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based company have outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 3.4% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Northern Trust climbed more than 8% on Apr. 21 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 EPS of $2.71, driven largely by improved credit quality and stronger profitability. Investors were encouraged by a negative provision for credit losses of $3 million, reflecting improving credit conditions in the commercial and institutional loan portfolio, while net interest income rose 15% year-over-year to $661.6 million, surpassing the consensus estimate.

Additionally, management highlighted 14% revenue growth, an 11% increase in trust and servicing fees to $1.34 billion, and a 43% surge in EPS.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect NTRS’ EPS to grow 18.5% year-over-year to $10.68. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” nine “Holds,” two “Moderate Sells,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On Apr. 22, Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia increased the price target for Northern Trust to $157 while maintaining an “Underweight” rating.

The mean price target of $173.31 represents a 3.7% premium to NTRS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $192 suggests a 14.9% potential upside.