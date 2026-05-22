What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Quanta Services Stock?

Quanta Services, Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Houston, Texas-based Quanta Services, Inc. ( PWR ) offers infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, power generation, load center, manufacturing, communications, pipeline, and energy industries. Valued at a market cap of $107.6 billion , the company designs, procures, constructs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, substation facilities and more.

PWR shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. PWR stock has surged 121.2% over the past 52 weeks and 73.4% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 27.4% over the past year and risen 8.8% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, PWR has also rallied the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 20.7% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 9.9% increase this year.

On Apr. 30, PWR stock rose 15.8% following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $7.9 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.68, beating the Street’s forecasts. Quanta expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.55 to $14.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $34.7 billion to $35.2 billion.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect PWR’s EPS to rise 31% to $12.84 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

PWR has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 25 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 20 “Strong Buys” and five “Holds.”

On May 12, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Manish Somaiya reiterated a “Buy” rating on Quanta Services and maintained a price target of $901.

PWR’s mean price target of $804.32 indicates a modest premium of 12.2% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $901 suggests a robust 25.7% upside potential.