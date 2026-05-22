Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

The Trade Desk Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock

With a $10 billion market cap, The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is a prominent advertising technology company that operates a cloud-based demand-side platform (DSP) used by advertisers and advertising agencies to buy digital advertising inventory across various channels. Headquartered in Ventura, California, the company specializes in programmatic advertising, enabling marketers to use data and automation to purchase targeted digital ads in real time.

Shares of TTD have considerably underperformed the broader market over the past year. TTD has declined 71.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 27.4%. In 2026, TTD’s stock plummeted 43.9%, compared to the SPX’s 8.8% YTD rise. 

Narrowing the focus, TTD has also lagged behind the Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT). The exchange-traded fund has gained 102.8% over the past year and 53.1% this year.  

www.barchart.com

On May 18, shares of TTD rose 3.9% as investor sentiment toward software and ad-tech stocks improved amid easing concerns about AI disrupting traditional SaaS businesses. The rebound followed a prolonged period of weakness across the software sector during the so-called “SaaS Rout of 2026,” when investors feared artificial intelligence could significantly displace existing software platforms. However, market sentiment shifted as investors increasingly recognized that established companies like The Trade Desk possess strong competitive advantages, including deep enterprise relationships, proprietary data assets, and embedded customer workflows. 

For FY2026 that ends in December, analysts expect TTD’s EPS to grow 30% to $1.17 on a diluted basis. However, the company’s earnings surprise history is grim. It missed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while beating the forecast on another occasion. 

Among the 38 analysts covering TTD stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 23 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

The configuration is bearish compared with a month ago, when the stock had 14 “Strong Buy” recommendations. 

On May 11, DA Davidson analyst Tom White reiterated a “Buy” rating on The Trade Desk while lowering the firm’s price target to $29 from $32. 

The mean price target of $26.13 represents a 22.8% premium to TTD’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $40 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 88%. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IGPT 93.10 +2.07 +2.28%
Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF
TTD 21.39 +0.11 +0.52%
Trade Desk Inc
$SPX 7,445.72 +12.75 +0.17%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Hands of robot and human touching on big data network connection by PopTika via Shutterstock 1
Up 110% YTD, Why Nvidia’s Backing Could Keep Nokia Stock Rallying
View of the trading floor of New York Stock Exchange by Lev Radin via Shutterstock 2
Cerebras Just Got Fast-Tracked Into the S&P 500. Here’s What It Means for Investors
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 3
Nasdaq Futures Climb as Bond Yields Fall, Nvidia Earnings in Focus
View of the trading floor of New York Stock Exchange by Lev Radin via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Climb on Lower Bond Yields and Chipmaker Strength
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 5
Why the Earnings Report Reaction in Nvidia Stock Matters So Much More This Time
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.