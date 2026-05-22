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General Dynamics Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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General Dynamics Corp_ sign in San Jose, Ca-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
General Dynamics Corp_ sign in San Jose, Ca-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Reston, Virginia-based General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is an aerospace and defense company operating worldwide. The company has a market cap of $91.9 billion and operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. It produces and sells business jets and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support, and customer support, among other services. 

GD shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. GD stock has surged 22% over the past 52 weeks and marginally on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 27.4% over the past year and risen 8.8% in 2026.       

Narrowing the focus, GD has rallied the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI20.7% rise over the past 52 weeks but has lagged behind its 9.9% increase this year.     

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On Apr. 29, GD stock grew 8% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter grew 10.3% froim the prior year’s quarter to $13.5 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period amounted to $4.10, also surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts. 

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect GD’s EPS to rise 7.5% to $16.62 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.  

GD has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 24 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 12 “Strong Buys,” 11 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” 

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The configuration has remained the same over the last month.  

On May 20, Citi analyst John Godyn maintained a “Hold” rating on General Dynamics and set a price target of $364.  

GD’s mean price target of $393.55 indicates a modest premium of 16.2% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $444 suggests a notable 31.1% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 170.53 -0.20 -0.12%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,445.72 +12.75 +0.17%
S&P 500 Index
GD 338.71 -1.04 -0.31%
General Dynamics Corp

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