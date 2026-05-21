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J. M. Smucker Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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J_M_ Smucker Co_ logo and website -by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
J_M_ Smucker Co_ logo and website -by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Orrville, Ohio-based The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. Valued at a market cap of $10.7 billion, the company provides its products under various well-known brands, including Folgers, Café Bustelo, Dunkin', Jif, Smucker's, Smucker's Uncrustables, and Meow Mix, to name a few.

This packaged food company has considerably underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of SJM have declined 9.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 27.4%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 3.9%, compared to SPX’s 8.7% rise.

Zooming in further, SJM has also lagged the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG), which declined 1.6% over the past 52 weeks and gained 5.9% on a YTD basis. 

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On Apr. 16, SJM announced a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share, reinforcing confidence in the company’s stable cash flow generation and commitment to shareholder returns. The dividend is scheduled for June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 15. In addition, the company announced that its Annual Shareholder Meeting will be held virtually on Aug. 12, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Investors responded favorably to the update, sending SJM shares 1.7% higher in the following trading session, reflecting positive sentiment around both the dividend announcement and continued shareholder engagement initiatives. 

For fiscal 2026, which ended in April, analysts expect SJM’s EPS to decline 99.1% year over year to $9.04. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It exceeded the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.  

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy," which is based on nine “Strong Buy,” two “Moderate Buy,” and nine "Hold” ratings.  

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The configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.     

On May 20, Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers maintained a “Hold” rating on SJM but lowered its price target to $95.  

The mean price target of $117.53 suggests a 15.1% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $134 implies a 31.2% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,445.70 +12.73 +0.17%
S&P 500 Index
SJM 101.91 +1.43 +1.42%
J.M. Smucker Company
FTXG 22.24 -0.02 -0.10%
FT Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

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