Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Nucor Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Nucor Corp_ phone and chart -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Nucor Corp_ phone and chart -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $51.4 billion, Nucor Corporation (NUE) is a leading steel manufacturer and recycler that produces a wide range of steel and steel-related products through its Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials segments. It serves customers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico with products used in construction, manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy industries.

Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company have exceeded the broader market over the past 52 weeks. NUE stock has jumped 101.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 25.1%. Moreover, shares of the company have soared 37.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 8.6% return.

Looking closer, shares of Nucor have outpaced the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLB15% increase over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Shares of NUE rose 4.7% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 27, as the company reported net earnings of $743 million, or $3.23 per share, significantly higher than $378 million, or $1.64 per share, in Q4 2025 and $156 million, or $0.67 per share, in Q1 2025. Investors were encouraged by record quarterly shipments in the steel mills segment, a surge in steel mills earnings to $1.13 billion, and consolidated EBITDA of $1.51 billion on $9.50 billion in revenue, supported by higher steel prices, stronger volumes, and solid demand across key end markets. 

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Nucor's EPS to surge 89.1% year-over-year at $14.58. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It has exceeded the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions. 

Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings and three “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

On May 1, Seaport Research raised its price target on NUE to $245 and maintained a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $244.15 represents a 8.2% premium to NUE’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $275 suggests a 21.9% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,396.28 -36.69 -0.49%
S&P 500 Index
NUE 226.14 +0.47 +0.21%
Nucor Corp
XLB 49.65 -0.07 -0.14%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Hands of robot and human touching on big data network connection by PopTika via Shutterstock 1
Up 110% YTD, Why Nvidia’s Backing Could Keep Nokia Stock Rallying
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 2
Nasdaq Futures Climb as Bond Yields Fall, Nvidia Earnings in Focus
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 3
Why the Earnings Report Reaction in Nvidia Stock Matters So Much More This Time
View of the trading floor of New York Stock Exchange by Lev Radin via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Climb on Lower Bond Yields and Chipmaker Strength
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock 5
Massive Layoffs at Meta Platforms Are Now Underway. What That Means for META Stock.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.