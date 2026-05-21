Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Nucor Stock?

With a market cap of $51.4 billion , Nucor Corporation ( NUE ) is a leading steel manufacturer and recycler that produces a wide range of steel and steel-related products through its Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials segments. It serves customers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico with products used in construction, manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy industries.

Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company have exceeded the broader market over the past 52 weeks. NUE stock has jumped 101.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 25.1% . Moreover, shares of the company have soared 37.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 8.6% return.

Looking closer, shares of Nucor have outpaced the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLB ) 15% increase over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of NUE rose 4.7% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 27, as the company reported net earnings of $743 million, or $3.23 per share, significantly higher than $378 million, or $1.64 per share, in Q4 2025 and $156 million, or $0.67 per share, in Q1 2025. Investors were encouraged by record quarterly shipments in the steel mills segment, a surge in steel mills earnings to $1.13 billion, and consolidated EBITDA of $1.51 billion on $9.50 billion in revenue, supported by higher steel prices, stronger volumes, and solid demand across key end markets.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Nucor's EPS to surge 89.1% year-over-year at $14.58. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It has exceeded the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings and three “Holds.”

On May 1, Seaport Research raised its price target on NUE to $245 and maintained a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $244.15 represents a 8.2% premium to NUE’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $275 suggests a 21.9% potential upside.