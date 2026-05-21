Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Cummins Stock?

With a market cap of $92.4 billion , Cummins Inc. ( CMI ) is a global power solutions company that designs, manufactures, and services diesel and natural gas engines, power generation systems, drivetrain and electrified power technologies for a wide range of industries worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine; Distribution; Components; Power Systems; and Accelera, serving OEMs, distributors, dealers, and aftermarket customers.

Shares of the Columbus, Indiana-based company have surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CMI stock has climbed 102% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 25.1% . Moreover, shares of the company have surged 31.2% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 8.6% rise.

Focusing more closely, shares of Cummins have outpaced the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 18.8% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Cummins rose 2.8% on May 5 after the company reported strong Q1 2026 results and raised its full-year outlook, driven by robust demand in North America truck markets and data center power generation. The company posted Q1 revenue of $8.4 billion, up 3% year-over-year, with standout performance from its Power Systems segment, where sales surged 19% to $2 billion and EBITDA jumped to $577 million, or 29.5% of sales, fueled by accelerating data center demand across North America, China, and Asia Pacific.

Investors were also encouraged by Cummins raising its 2026 revenue growth guidance to 8% - 11% and increasing EBITDA guidance to 17.75% - 18.5%, despite recording $199 million in charges related to the sale of its low-pressure fuel cell business.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect CMI’s EPS to grow 19.4% year-over-year to $28.39. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and eight “Holds.”

On May 7, Citi raised its price target on Cummins to $770 and maintained a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $692.53 represents a 3.4% premium to CMI’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $845 suggests a 26.1% potential upside.