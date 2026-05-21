Do Wall Street Analysts Like Bunge Global Stock?

Chesterfield, Missouri-based Bunge Global SA ( BG ) is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. The company has a market cap of $23.3 billion and operates through Soybean Processing and Refining, Softseed Processing and Refining, Other Oilseeds Processing and Refining, and Grain Merchandising and Milling segments.

BG shares have rallied the broader market over the past year, growing 49.2% compared to the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) 25.1% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has grown 34.7%, also outperforming the SPX’s 8.6% rise.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLP ) has risen 3.5% over the past year, underperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLP surged 10.1% and has lagged behind the stock.

On Apr. 30, BG stock rose marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $21.9 billion, primarily driven by Soybean and Softseed Processing and Refining, reflecting strong execution in a dynamic environment, according to management. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter was $1.83. Bunge Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $9 to $9.50 per share.

For the current year, ending in December, analysts expect BG’s EPS to rise 26.4% to $9.57 on a diluted basis. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the nine analysts covering BG stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy. ” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings and one “Moderate Buy.”

The configuration has remained unchanged over the last month.

On Apr. 30, Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer maintained a “Buy” rating for BG stock and increased its price target from $145 to $150.

BG’s mean price target of $136.30 indicates a premium of 13.6% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $150 suggests a robust 25.1% upside potential from current price levels.