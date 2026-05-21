Rockwell Automation Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Rockwell Automation, Inc. ( ROK ) provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $48.5 billion and operates in three segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services.

ROK shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. ROK stock has surged 41.6% over the past 52 weeks and 12.1% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 25.1% over the past year and risen 8.6% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, ROK has also rallied the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 18.8% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 10.1% increase this year.

On May 5, ROK stock rose 8.9% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.30, also beating Wall Street’s forecasts. Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.50 to $13.10 per share, with revenue expected to be $8.9 billion.

For the current year, which ends in September, analysts expect ROK’s EPS to rise 23.6% to $13.01 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

ROK has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 24 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 10 “Strong Buys” and 14 “Holds.”

The configuration has remained the same over the last month.

On May 13, TD Cowen analyst Joseph C Giordano maintained a “Hold” rating on Rockwell Automation and set a price target of $400.

ROK’s mean price target of $463.76 indicates a modest premium of 6.3% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $525 suggests a notable 20.3% upside potential.