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Rockwell Automation Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Rockwell Automation Inc sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Rockwell Automation Inc sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $48.5 billion and operates in three segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. 

ROK shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. ROK stock has surged 41.6% over the past 52 weeks and 12.1% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 25.1% over the past year and risen 8.6% in 2026.      

Narrowing the focus, ROK has also rallied the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI18.8% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 10.1% increase this year.    

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On May 5, ROK stock rose 8.9% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.30, also beating Wall Street’s forecasts. Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.50 to $13.10 per share, with revenue expected to be $8.9 billion.    

For the current year, which ends in September, analysts expect ROK’s EPS to rise 23.6% to $13.01 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters. 

ROK has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 24 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 10 “Strong Buys” and 14 “Holds.”

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The configuration has remained the same over the last month. 

On May 13, TD Cowen analyst Joseph C Giordano maintained a “Hold” rating on Rockwell Automation and set a price target of $400.          

ROK’s mean price target of $463.76 indicates a modest premium of 6.3% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $525 suggests a notable 20.3% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 169.89 -0.84 -0.49%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,418.86 -14.11 -0.19%
S&P 500 Index
ROK 436.14 -0.09 -0.02%
Rockwell Automation Inc

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