Autodesk Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

San Francisco, California-based Autodesk, Inc. ( ADSK ) provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions. It is valued at a market cap of $51.6 billion .

This tech company has considerably underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of Autodesk have declined 17.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 24.3% . Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 17.7%, compared to SPX’s 8.1% rise.

Zooming in further, ADSK has also notably lagged the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLK ), which soared 47.7% over the past 52 weeks and 20.3% on a YTD basis.

On Apr. 15, shares of Autodesk climbed 4.7% , supported by a broader “risk-on” market rally fueled by easing geopolitical tensions and optimism surrounding potential U.S.-Iran peace talks. The gain also reflected renewed investor interest in high-quality growth companies, particularly firms like Autodesk that benefit from high-margin, subscription-based business models and strong AI integration opportunities across their platforms.

For the current fiscal year, ending in January 2027, analysts expect ADSK’s EPS to grow 35.1% year over year to $9.35. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It exceeded the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Strong Buy ," which is based on 24 “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” and three "Hold” ratings.

The configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with 23 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.

On May 13, Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained an “ Overweight ” rating on ADSK but lowered its price target to $300, indicating a 23.1% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $336.33 suggests a 38% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $456 implies an 87.2% potential upside.