Wynn Resorts Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) is a luxury hospitality and casino operator headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Valued at $9.9 billion by market cap, the company develops and manages high-end integrated resorts that combine hotels, casinos, entertainment venues, fine dining, retail, nightlife, convention spaces, and wellness facilities

Shares of this luxury resort and casino company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. WYNN has declined 1.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 23.3%. Moreover, in 2026, WYNN stock is down 21.2%, compared to the SPX’s 7.4% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, WYNN has also lagged behind the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY). The exchange-traded fund has gained 5.9% over the past year and is down 3.7% in 2026.

On May 7, Wynn Resorts reported its FY2026 Q1 earnings and its shares dipped 4.2% in the next trading session. It generated $1.86 billion in revenue, up 9.2% from the year-ago quarter, while adjusted property EBITDAR increased 5.5% year over year to $562.4 million. Its adjusted EPS rose 16.8% year over year to $1.25.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect WYNN’s EPS to grow 14.6% to $4.80 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It missed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while beating on another occasion.

Among the 18 analysts covering WYNN stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and one “Hold.”

On May 19, Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon reiterated an “Outperform” rating on Wynn Resorts while slightly lowering the price target to $145 from $150.

The mean price target of $138.22 represents a 45.8% premium to WYNN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $155 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 63.5%.