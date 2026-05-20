Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Generac Holdings Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Generac Holdings Inc logo and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Generac Holdings Inc logo and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $14.4 billion, Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation equipment, energy technology solutions, and other power products for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, the company is best known for its standby and portable generators, particularly for homes and businesses seeking protection against power outages and grid instability.

Shares of this backup power giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. GNRC has gained 89.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 23.3%. In 2026, GNRC stock is up 78.9%, surpassing the SPX’s 7.4% YTD rise.  

Zooming in further, GNRC has also surpassed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI), which has gained 17% over the past year and returned 8.8% in 2026.

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 29, Generac shares popped 16.5% after the company released its Q1 2026 earnings. Driven by robust growth in its commercial and industrial business, improving profitability, and rising demand for backup power solutions amid ongoing grid reliability concerns, its net sales increased 12% year over year to $1.06 billion. Its adjusted EPS stood at $1.80, up 42.9% from the prior-year quarter, significantly exceeding analyst expectations.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect GNRC’s EPS to grow 40.5% to $8.91 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 20 analysts covering GNRC stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is bullish than a month ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 5, UBS analyst Jon Windham maintained a “Buy” rating on Generac Holdings and raised the price target to $305 from $270, reflecting continued confidence in Generac’s growth outlook and demand trends across its power and energy solutions business.

Its mean price target of $277.60 implies a premium of 13.8% from the current market prices, and the Street-high price target of $325 suggests an upside potential of 33.2%. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 170.34 +1.60 +0.95%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,407.05 +53.44 +0.73%
S&P 500 Index
GNRC 243.77 -0.20 -0.08%
Generac Holdings Inc

Most Popular News

Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 1
NVDA Earnings Bull Put Spread has a High Probability of Success
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Slip as Tech Selloff Continues, Iran in Focus
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Pressured by Tech Weakness and Rising Bond Yields
EV in showroom by Robert Way via Shutterstock 4
Dear Nio Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 21
Gen Digital Inc logo on building-by Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 5
Gen Digital Stock Shows Unusual Call Options Volume - Are Investors Bullish?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.