Dover Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Dover Corporation (DOV), headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, produces a wide range of specialized industrial products and manufacturing equipment. Valued at $28.4 billion by market cap, the company provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide.

Shares of this leading industrial products manufacturer and solutions provider have underperformed the broader market over the past year. DOV has gained 11.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 23.3%. In 2026, DOV stock is up 6.3%, compared to the SPX’s 7.4% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, DOV’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 17% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 8.8% returns on a YTD basis outshine DOV’s gains over the same time frame.

On Apr. 23, DOV shares closed up by 5.5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.28 came in line with Wall Street estimates. The company’s revenue was $2.1 billion, beating analyst estimates by 2.4%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect DOV’s EPS to grow 10.8% to $10.65 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering DOV stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, and seven “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 28, Patrick Baumann from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) maintained a “Buy” rating on DOV, with a price target of $250, implying a potential upside of 20.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $251.78 represents a 21.3% premium to DOV’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $279 suggests a notable upside potential of 34.4%.